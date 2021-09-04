Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

