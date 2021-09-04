Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $288.75 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

