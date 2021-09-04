Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of NanoString Technologies worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,214 shares of company stock worth $9,846,687 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

