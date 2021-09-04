Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hill-Rom worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hill-Rom by 57.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hill-Rom by 13.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after buying an additional 103,373 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.