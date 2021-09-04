Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $1,804,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $712,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $135.15 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

