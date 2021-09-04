Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of XPEL worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,011,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,500 shares of company stock worth $22,150,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

