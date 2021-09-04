Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

