Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cable One worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,521 shares of company stock worth $13,276,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,967.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,871.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

