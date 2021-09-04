Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $272.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.42 and its 200 day moving average is $248.34. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.