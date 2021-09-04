Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $679.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $608.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

