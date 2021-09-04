Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

