Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of RLI worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI opened at $108.89 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

