Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Rexnord worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth $240,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,963,000 after purchasing an additional 185,928 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 69.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 182,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

RXN opened at $63.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

