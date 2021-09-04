Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $17,980,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $13,326,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.49 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

