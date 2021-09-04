Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,316 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PotlatchDeltic worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23,364.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

