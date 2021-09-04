Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,172 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

KSS stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

