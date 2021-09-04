Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,246 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

