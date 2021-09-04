Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SCI stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

