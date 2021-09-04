Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.