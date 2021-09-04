Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after acquiring an additional 116,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

