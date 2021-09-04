MVL (MVL) One Day Volume Tops $34.91 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $246.82 million and $34.91 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00181219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,206,951,596 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

