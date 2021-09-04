MXC (MXC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. MXC has a market cap of $101.56 million and $12.31 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

