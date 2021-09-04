My DeFi Pet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.07 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $33.10 million and $6.07 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00009606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00138543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00181866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.17 or 0.07859259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.83 or 1.00155369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808256 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

