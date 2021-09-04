Mysterium Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Mysterium has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $12,235.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00120201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00799107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047469 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars.

