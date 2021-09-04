Namecoin Market Capitalization Hits $21.63 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,938.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $708.43 or 0.01418598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.82 or 0.00718520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.00399858 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00032092 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

