Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Tops $21.63 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $21.63 million and $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,938.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.43 or 0.01418598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.82 or 0.00718520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.00399858 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00032092 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.