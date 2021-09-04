NAOS Finance (NAOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.08 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and $5.69 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00156197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00189124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.51 or 0.07788982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,084.10 or 1.00425496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.88 or 0.00992293 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

