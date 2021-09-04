Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,213 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

