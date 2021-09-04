Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.98. 278,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

