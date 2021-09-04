Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $82.43. 796,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

