Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 718 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,737,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

