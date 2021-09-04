Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 9,700 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 3,247,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

