Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,104,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.07. 99,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

