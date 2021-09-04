Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,697. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.