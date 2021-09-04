Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,788,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,445,000 after purchasing an additional 138,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,756,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,803. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.