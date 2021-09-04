Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of CTO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.