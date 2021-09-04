Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 880 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after buying an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 68.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.75. 481,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,047. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

