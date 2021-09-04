Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 906 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

CLX stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $169.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,237. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

