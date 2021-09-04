Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,963,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $90.57. 707,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

