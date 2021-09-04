Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $232,496.66 and approximately $7,884.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,748,816 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

