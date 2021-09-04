Nash (NEX) Market Cap Tops $24.15 Million

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Nash has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Nash coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges. Nash has a total market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $205,603.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00137606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.93 or 0.07826473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,727.57 or 0.99999699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00809431 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

