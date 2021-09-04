National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in National Beverage by 29.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth $2,285,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 265.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 71.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

