Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $797,829.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $37.11 million and approximately $797,829.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,540,984 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

