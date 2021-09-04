Naviaddress Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00121756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.00800181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

