NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $6.24

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.24 or 0.00012476 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and $269.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00093441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00355046 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.30 or 0.02350836 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,017,391 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

