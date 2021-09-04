Neo (NEO) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $604.43 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for $59.89 or 0.00119654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00064848 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00154113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00186364 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

