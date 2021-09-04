Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,193.6% in the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 19.0% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.81.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $590.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $598.76. The stock has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

