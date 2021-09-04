Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $490.51 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001980 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00157415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00187246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.14 or 0.07820938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.86 or 0.99593828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.02 or 0.00991342 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 494,189,880 coins and its circulating supply is 494,189,298 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

