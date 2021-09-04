New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 15,312 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Redfin worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 65.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Redfin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDFN. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,870 shares of company stock worth $8,779,188. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

