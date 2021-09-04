New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,318 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of American Campus Communities worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304,916 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 254.9% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 742.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.